6,733 Shares in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Purchased by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,733 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of ACNB at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ACNB during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ACNB during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in ACNB during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in ACNB by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 18,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in ACNB during the 4th quarter valued at about $680,000. 23.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACNB opened at $36.63 on Friday. ACNB Co. has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $36.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average of $33.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

ACNB ( NASDAQ:ACNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 27.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $25.88 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

In other ACNB news, Director Scott L. Kelley purchased 1,000 shares of ACNB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.30 per share, for a total transaction of $29,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,386.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David L. Sites acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott L. Kelley acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.30 per share, for a total transaction of $29,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,119 shares in the company, valued at $677,386.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,104 shares of company stock worth $124,770. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

