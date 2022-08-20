8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Samuel C. Wilson Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $10,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 576,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,573.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

EGHT stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $608.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.27. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $25.99.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.13. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.61% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $187.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.54 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 832.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 228.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on 8X8 from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on 8X8 from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 8X8 from $11.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

