931 Shares in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Purchased by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 40,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 9.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.63.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $37.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.24. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average of $36.92.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.22. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 96.08%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

