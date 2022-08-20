95,304 Shares in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 95,304 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.12% of 2U as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in 2U by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 2U by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 13,665 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of 2U by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,733,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,542,000 after buying an additional 460,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000.

Shares of TWOU opened at $7.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.98. 2U, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $37.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. 2U had a negative net margin of 32.55% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $241.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Macquarie lowered shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barrington Research cut their target price on 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.27.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

