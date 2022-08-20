A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Purchased by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 69.9% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of AOS stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.63. 541,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,620. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $51.91 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.62.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.82 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AOS shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Longbow Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.