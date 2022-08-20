AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as 17.32 and last traded at 17.32. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at 17.40.
Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.
AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.
