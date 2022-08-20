Achain (ACT) Market Cap Reaches $1.77 Million

Achain (ACT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Achain coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $191,556.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Achain has traded down 10.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004740 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,099.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00166158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003706 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00126576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00032396 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

