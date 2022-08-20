ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management Acquires 1,653 Shares of Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 1,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $36,547.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 440,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,734,922.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 77 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,678.60.

On Friday, August 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 892 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $8,411.56.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 13,175 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $123,713.25.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ACR opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 124.52, a current ratio of 124.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average is $10.68. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $17.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACRES Commercial Realty ( NYSE:ACR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.26. ACRES Commercial Realty had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 1.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $663,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the second quarter worth $162,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 64.2% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. 42.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

