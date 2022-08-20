ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management Acquires 1,653 Shares of Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 1,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $36,547.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 440,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,734,922.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 77 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,678.60.
- On Friday, August 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 892 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $8,411.56.
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 13,175 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $123,713.25.
ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE:ACR opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 124.52, a current ratio of 124.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average is $10.68. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $17.20.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $663,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the second quarter worth $162,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 64.2% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. 42.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile
ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.