ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEY opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32. The firm has a market cap of $27.61 million, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 0.63. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

