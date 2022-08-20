Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) PT Lowered to CHF 33.10

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from CHF 34.30 to CHF 33.10 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AHEXY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 41 to CHF 36 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 35 to CHF 32 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adecco Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.28.

Shares of Adecco Group stock opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average is $19.87. Adecco Group has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $28.73.

Adecco Group ( OTCMKTS:AHEXY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Adecco Group will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

