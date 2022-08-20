Aditus (ADI) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Aditus (ADI) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. Aditus has a market cap of $42,917.40 and approximately $79,243.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aditus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aditus has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,263.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003751 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00127602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00032919 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00102762 BTC.

About Aditus

Aditus (ADI) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 coins. Aditus’ official website is www.aditus.net. The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aditus’ official message board is medium.com/aditusnetwork.

Buying and Selling Aditus

According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency. The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aditus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aditus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aditus using one of the exchanges listed above.

