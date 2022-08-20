Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Receives $13.47 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.47.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAVVF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.25 to C$13.75 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

AAVVF opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average is $7.21. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.82.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

