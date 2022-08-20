Advisor OS LLC Buys 2,035 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,079,000 after acquiring an additional 93,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $72.49 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.09.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

