Advisor OS LLC Buys Shares of 4,250 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.9% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance
IEFA opened at $61.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.85 and its 200-day moving average is $64.77. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.
