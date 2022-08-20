Advisor OS LLC Cuts Position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Advisor OS LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter valued at $129,000.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Price Performance

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.22 and a fifty-two week high of $53.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.82.

About Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

