Advisor OS LLC Has $355,000 Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Advisor OS LLC cut its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AON. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AON by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,489,000 after buying an additional 1,267,267 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at $269,546,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AON in the 1st quarter valued at $280,471,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in AON by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,407,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,633,000 after buying an additional 171,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at $51,424,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $299.87 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The company has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.70.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

