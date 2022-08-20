Advisor OS LLC Has $753,000 Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Advisor OS LLC cut its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth $48,000. Tobam increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.1% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth $82,000. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BIO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Insider Activity

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

In other news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,626. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BIO opened at $510.20 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $462.61 and a one year high of $832.70. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $513.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $541.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.60 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 67.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.