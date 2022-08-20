Advisor OS LLC Invests $480,000 in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.3% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.1% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

NVO stock opened at $104.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.57 and a 200-day moving average of $108.80. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $91.51 and a fifty-two week high of $122.16.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5836 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVO shares. Cowen upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

