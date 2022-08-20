Advisor OS LLC Purchases 277 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Advisor OS LLC grew its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson by 752.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 33,144 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Nordson by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Nordson by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $244.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.19 and a 200 day moving average of $219.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $194.89 and a one year high of $272.28.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.60.

Nordson Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.