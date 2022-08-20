Advisor OS LLC Purchases 499 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Diageo by 81.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 432.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,192.50.

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $188.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.06. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $166.24 and a 52-week high of $223.14.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $2.2775 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.