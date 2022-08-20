Advisor OS LLC Sells 39,331 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Advisor OS LLC decreased its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,331 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FPXI opened at $42.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.69. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $40.51 and a 1-year high of $70.54.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.288 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

