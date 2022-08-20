AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAW) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAW – Get Rating) shot up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.90 and last traded at $32.89. 36,532 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 16,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.70.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.29.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.