Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Shares Up 14.9%

Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO – Get Rating) shares shot up 14.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 81.86 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 77 ($0.93). 55,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 194% from the average session volume of 18,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67 ($0.81).

Aeorema Communications Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.11 million and a PE ratio of 1,925.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 62.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 63.99.

Aeorema Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, engages in devising and delivering corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011.

See Also

