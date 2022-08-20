Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Insider Ralph Niven Sells 2,250 Shares of Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTEGet Rating) insider Ralph Niven sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $47,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,078.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AVTE opened at $21.33 on Friday. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $27.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $520.67 million, a PE ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 21.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVTE. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

