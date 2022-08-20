Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Insider Ralph Niven Sells 2,250 Shares of Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) insider Ralph Niven sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $47,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,078.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Aerovate Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ AVTE opened at $21.33 on Friday. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $27.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $520.67 million, a PE ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 21.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVTE. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

