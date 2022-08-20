Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Shares Down 1.4%

Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 17.25 ($0.21). 642,540 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,528,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.21).

Agronomics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £168.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,710.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 17.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 18.19.

About Agronomics

Agronomics Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in investments in funds, equity and equity related products. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, nascent industry of modern foods, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

