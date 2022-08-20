Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $6.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,288,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,575,513. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.61. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58. The stock has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a PE ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $31,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,250,101 shares in the company, valued at $282,005,158.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 287,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,551,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 832,380 shares of company stock worth $89,388,535. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JMP Securities cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Airbnb from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.41.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

