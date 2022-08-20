Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0-0 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.00 million-$19.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.90 million.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Airgain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Airgain from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.33.
AIRG stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.05. 7,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.99. Airgain has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $14.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71.
In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $32,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 315,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,048.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $32,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 315,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,048.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur M. Toscanini sold 6,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $67,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at $687,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Airgain by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 105,601 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Airgain by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,859 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Airgain by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Airgain by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Airgain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $881,000. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.
