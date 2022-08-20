Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 81.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,015 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 102,234 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $97.04 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.90 and a 1 year high of $123.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.68. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.21.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

