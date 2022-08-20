Akroma Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $86.00 (AKA)

Akroma (AKA) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. During the last seven days, Akroma has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $24,268.55 and $86.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,566.08 or 0.07425279 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00152363 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000136 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MeetPle (MPT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io.

Buying and Selling Akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.