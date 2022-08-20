Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,309 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 37.6% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

ACI stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.19.

Albertsons Companies Cuts Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.77 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 63.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACI shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $937,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,656.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $937,650.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,656.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $7,119,084.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 638,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,049,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,861 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albertsons Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.