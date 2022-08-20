Albion Technology & General VCT (LON:AATG) Shares Down 2%

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (LON:AATG – Get Rating) was down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 74.50 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 74.50 ($0.90). Approximately 1,406 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 14,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76 ($0.92).

Albion Technology & General VCT Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £122.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 506.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 75.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 76.38.

About Albion Technology & General VCT

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in technology and nontechnology-related companies based in the United Kingdom. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture. The fund seeks to invest half of the assets in quoted global technology stocks and the remaining assets in unquoted UK non-tech companies.

