Alice L. Walton Sells 931,768 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Walmart stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,588,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,908,410. The firm has a market cap of $375.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

