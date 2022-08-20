AllianceBlock Hits 24-Hour Volume of $427,571.00 (ALBT)

AllianceBlock (ALBT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 20th. One AllianceBlock coin can now be purchased for $0.0501 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AllianceBlock has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. AllianceBlock has a total market cap of $11.68 million and approximately $427,571.00 worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,270.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003780 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00127400 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00032985 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00099193 BTC.

AllianceBlock Profile

AllianceBlock (ALBT) is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,955,783 coins. The official website for AllianceBlock is allianceblock.io. AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here. AllianceBlock’s official message board is medium.com/@allianceblock.

Buying and Selling AllianceBlock

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllianceBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllianceBlock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllianceBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

