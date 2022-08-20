Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Trading Up 6.5%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $156.96 and last traded at $156.60. Approximately 24,099 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 477,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMR shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $215.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $182.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $215.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.39 and its 200 day moving average is $133.55.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $30.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $30.80 by ($0.77). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 172.73% and a net margin of 33.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 82.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.392 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is presently 2.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth $32,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

