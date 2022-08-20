Alstom (EPA:ALO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.25

Alstom SA (EPA:ALO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €23.25 ($23.72) and traded as high as €24.21 ($24.70). Alstom shares last traded at €22.39 ($22.85), with a volume of 2,319,447 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($44.90) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($19.39) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

