Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) Shares Down 3.8%

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$6.89 and last traded at C$6.89. Approximately 44,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 172% from the average daily volume of 16,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.16.

Alvopetro Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$235.65 million and a PE ratio of 10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.15, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. As of December 31, 2021, it held interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

