ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Trading Down 6.3%

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) fell 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.40 and last traded at $13.48. 3,236 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 240,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ALXO. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ALX Oncology from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ALX Oncology from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ALX Oncology from $70.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

ALX Oncology Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 15.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 247,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 33,257 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 67.5% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 72,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 29,401 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $831,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.