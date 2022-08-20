American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Buys 12,671 Shares

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 12,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.60 per share, with a total value of $375,061.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,745,155 shares in the company, valued at $199,656,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

American Assets Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:AAT opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.44. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.38 and a twelve month high of $40.83.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.04%.

Institutional Trading of American Assets Trust

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAT. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 210.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 207.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $34.50 to $25.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, American Assets Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.