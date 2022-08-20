American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Buys 12,671 Shares

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 12,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.60 per share, with a total value of $375,061.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,745,155 shares in the company, valued at $199,656,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
American Assets Trust Stock Down 1.6 %
NYSE:AAT opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.44. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.38 and a twelve month high of $40.83.
American Assets Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.04%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $34.50 to $25.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, American Assets Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.
American Assets Trust Company Profile
American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.
