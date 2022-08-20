American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 441,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,812,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 10,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 86,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,718,000 after buying an additional 23,449 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 51,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after buying an additional 11,043 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $274.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,110,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,326. The company has a market capitalization of $127.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $259.75 and a 200-day moving average of $250.44.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.13.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

