Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.59

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 115468 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Americas Silver from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a report on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.50 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$108.72 million and a PE ratio of -1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

