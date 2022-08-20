Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Increased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Mizuho upped their target price on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.14.

Insider Activity

Amgen Stock Performance

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $250.86. 2,207,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,388,304. The firm has a market cap of $134.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.51 and a 200 day moving average of $241.43. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 65.76%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.