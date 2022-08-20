AMLT Market Cap Reaches $1.22 Million (AMLT)

AMLT (AMLT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One AMLT coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AMLT has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $180.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AMLT has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,284.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003695 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00126641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00032578 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00099730 BTC.

AMLT Coin Profile

AMLT is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 392,735,243 coins. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token. AMLT’s official website is amlt.coinfirm.io.

Buying and Selling AMLT

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

