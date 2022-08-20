Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
AMRX stock opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $822.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.18.
About Amneal Pharmaceuticals
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.