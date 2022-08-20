Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AMRX stock opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $822.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.18.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

