Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises 0.9% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.8% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 5.1% during the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $548,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Analog Devices by 5.3% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 118,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 11.7% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 93,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,742 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,135 shares of company stock valued at $6,747,882 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $2.13 on Friday, hitting $168.00. 3,396,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,317,522. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $138.50 and a one year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.65. The company has a market capitalization of $86.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADI. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.61.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.