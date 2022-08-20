Analyzing First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) & Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN)

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) and Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares First Foundation and Middlefield Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Foundation 33.93% 12.47% 1.26% Middlefield Banc 31.25% 12.89% 1.35%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.5% of First Foundation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of Middlefield Banc shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of First Foundation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Middlefield Banc shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

First Foundation has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Middlefield Banc has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First Foundation and Middlefield Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Foundation 0 1 2 0 2.67 Middlefield Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Foundation currently has a consensus target price of $26.67, indicating a potential upside of 27.84%. Given First Foundation’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Foundation is more favorable than Middlefield Banc.

Dividends

First Foundation pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Middlefield Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. First Foundation pays out 17.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Middlefield Banc pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Foundation has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Middlefield Banc has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Foundation and Middlefield Banc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Foundation $317.67 million 3.70 $109.51 million $2.48 8.41 Middlefield Banc $59.54 million 2.68 $18.63 million $3.01 9.14

First Foundation has higher revenue and earnings than Middlefield Banc. First Foundation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Middlefield Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Foundation beats Middlefield Banc on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits. It also provides various specialized services comprising trust services, internet and mobile banking, remote deposit capture services, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services and equipment financing solutions. In addition, the company offers investment management and financial planning services; treasury management services; advisory and coordination services in the areas of estate planning, retirement planning, and charitable and business ownership issues; and financial, investment, and economic advisory and related services. Further, it provides support services, including the processing and transmission of financial and economic data for charitable organizations. The company operates through a network of 28 branch offices and 3 loan production offices in California, Nevada, Texas, and Hawaii. First Foundation Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks. The company also offers operational and working capital, term business, residential construction, professional, and residential and mortgage loans, as well as consumer installment loans for home improvements, automobiles, boats, and other personal expenditures; loans to finance capital purchases; selected guaranteed or subsidized loan programs for small businesses; and agricultural loans. Further, it provides official checks, money orders, ATM services, as well as IRA accounts; online banking and bill payment services to individuals; and online cash management services to business customers. In addition, the company resolves and disposes troubled assets in Ohio. As of December 31, 2021, it has 17 banking centers in Chardon, Newbury, and Middlefield, Garrettsville, Mantua, Orwell, Cortland, Dublin, Westerville, Sunbury, Powell, Beachwood, Solon, Twinsburg, and Plain City; as well as an administrative office in Middlefield, and a loan production office in Mentor. Middlefield Banc Corp. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio.

