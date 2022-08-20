Anchor Neural World Market Cap Hits $2.48 Million (ANW)

Anchor Neural World (ANW) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. In the last seven days, Anchor Neural World has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar. Anchor Neural World has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $12.11 million worth of Anchor Neural World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor Neural World coin can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,240.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003788 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00117010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00127482 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00033236 BTC.

About Anchor Neural World

Anchor Neural World is a coin. Anchor Neural World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,297,977 coins. Anchor Neural World’s official message board is medium.com/anwfoundation. Anchor Neural World’s official website is an-va.com. Anchor Neural World’s official Twitter account is @ANWfoundation.

Anchor Neural World Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor Neural World Foundation is founded in Japan, Tokyo, and it’s primarily responsible for the development of the ANW engine, which will power AI-based solutions to the different businesses that Anchor Value Inc. has invested in. The Foundation has also issued “ANW”, the ecosystem token which will be used as a utility and even governance token “

