Anchor Protocol (ANC) Price Hits $0.0869 on Top Exchanges

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. During the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0869 or 0.00000409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a market cap of $30.45 million and $12.30 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000091 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009029 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000822 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,381,852 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol.

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

