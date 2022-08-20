AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.23.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:AU opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AngloGold Ashanti has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $26.96.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of AngloGold Ashanti

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.2935 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 6.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,170,534 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $357,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,361 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,002,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $162,724,000 after acquiring an additional 594,702 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,197,097 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $171,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,059 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 7.8% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,882,311 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,686,000 after acquiring an additional 352,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,253,821 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $89,245,000 after acquiring an additional 124,413 shares during the last quarter. 31.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Stories

