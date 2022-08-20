Anyswap (ANY) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $645,966.00

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. In the last week, Anyswap has traded down 25.2% against the dollar. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $94.82 million and $645,966.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for $5.09 or 0.00024047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Anyswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

