ApeCoin (APE) Reaches One Day Volume of $509.65 Million

ApeCoin (APE) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last week, ApeCoin has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ApeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.57 billion and $509.65 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.12 or 0.00024522 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004791 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001605 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002169 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $168.66 or 0.00808021 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
ApeCoin Coin Profile
ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,875,000 coins. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.dev. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ApeCoin
