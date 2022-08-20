ApeCoin (APE) Reaches One Day Volume of $509.65 Million

ApeCoin (APE) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last week, ApeCoin has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ApeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.57 billion and $509.65 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.12 or 0.00024522 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ApeCoin Coin Profile

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,875,000 coins. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.dev. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ApeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

